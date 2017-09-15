Spireites skipper given week off by boss who cites ‘below par’ performances

Chesterfield captain Ian Evatt has been given a week off by his manager, after what Gary Caldwell called ‘below par’ performances.

The rumour mill has been in full flow this week after Evatt was missing from the squad that made the trip to Colchester on Tuesday.

According to the manager, Evatt’s absence is for purely footballing reasons.

“I’ve just given him a bit of time off to rest and have a think about things,” said the Scot.

“I think he’s been he’s been below par in terms of his performance.

“We looked at goals conceded and the way we had been playing and I thought a break would be good for him.”

And Caldwell confirmed that the 35-year-old won’t feature in tomorrow’s game against Accrington Stanley – which many believe could be a make or break clash for the gaffer’s position.

“We went with the team Tuesday night, the back three was excellent and we’ll look at it again after Saturday,” he added.

Evatt was made captain by Caldwell last season not long after he took over the position of first team manager.

In the summer the club, including Caldwell, made no secret of Evatt’s effort to get fitter and leaner.

Speaking before the League Two season kicked off he said, of Evatt: “Evo has been fantastic since I came to the club and this summer has shown his real commitment to the club with the work he’s put in, the shape he’s got in.

“I’m expecting a big season from him and everyone else.

“It’s his club, I think he’s been here in a few spells and that affiliation means a lot to him.

“It’s important he shows that to the other players, what this club means.”

The Scot, who insists his side are 100 per cent focused on tomorrow’s encounter at the Proact, has Connor Dimaio at his disposal once more having recovered from an ankle knock.

Dimaio travelled to Colchester on Tuesday and did extra fitness work and has been back in full training.