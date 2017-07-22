Spireites lose out to young Stoke City side

Have your say

Chesterfield lost 4-0 to Stoke City under-23s in a pre-season friendly this afternoon at St George’s Park.

The noticeable name on the Spireites team sheet was the return of Tommy Lee in goal.

Stoke’s young side saw plenty of the ball in the opening exchanges and were rewarded with goals on six and nine minutes.

They registered a first when Campbell played through Joselu, who fired past Lee.

Tyrese Campbell got the second from a one-on-one with Lee. The keeper got a foot to the shot but couldn’t keep it out.

Ugwu had the ball in the back of the net for Chesterfield but he was offside from McCourt’s through ball.

Campbell had his second of the game five minutes into the second half when he slotted through the legs of Vincent Dorel, who had replaced Lee at the break.

And moments later it was four, as Telford was fouled by a combination of Ian Evatt and Chris O’Grady in the area.

The young Potter picked himself up to score the resulting spot kick.

Spireites XI (3-5-2): Lee (Dorel); Hand (Barry), Evatt (c), Smith (Hird); Mitchell (Brewster), Reed (Weir, trialist), McCourt (Donohue), Latour, McGinn (Maguire); Ugwu, O’Grady (Dimaio)