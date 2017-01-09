Spireites legend offers to get involved at the Proact

Chesterfield legend Kevin Davies is open to a return to the club where it all began.

Just 24 hours after the Spireites announced the departure of boss Danny Wilson, 39-year-old Davies says he’s ready to help in any way he can.

Applications to replace Wilson have already been flooding in, while caretaker Ritchie Humphreys appears to have ruled himself out of the running.

But it’s not yet clear if the UEFA A Licence holder, who played over 100 league games for Town, is putting his name in the frame for the vacant manager role.

“I have been in touch with Ritchie Humphreys and one of the officials over there and basically said if I can help him in any way, just say the word and I’ll be there,” said the former Bolton, Blackburn and Southampton striker.

“Chesterfield is a club I’m obviously very fond of and if I can assist them, long or short-term then I’d be very willing to do it.

“I have been in touch with them recently over one or two things, with it being the anniversary of the FA Cup semi-final this year.”

The Spireites’ off field issues are well documented, with boardroom exits following a turbulent AGM in November, and Davies believes he could be useful to the club.

“Some of the issues at board level are common knowledge and if there is something I can do on that front, add any stability, speak to people or contacts I have over there, then I can certainly do my bit,” he said.

“I am not looking to tread on toes.

“I don’t know if Ritchie wants the job, or what direction they are looking to go on with the manager’s role.

“But I’ve had conversations with Chesterfield and they know my thoughts. We’ll see what happens from here on in.”

