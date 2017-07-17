Spireites launch a brand new prize draw

Chesterfield have launched a new half-time draw for match days at the Proact.

All of the net proceeds from the Spireites Super Draw will be pocketed by the winners.

After the ticket sellers’ costs are taken off, two fans will share the prize.

The holder of the first ticket drawn out will receive 75 per cent of the net figure generated, with 25 per cent for the other winner.

The first Spireites Super Draw will take place at half-time on the opening day of the season when Chesterfield face Grimsby Town at the Proact.

Tickets cost just £1 and can be bought before kick-off.