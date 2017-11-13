Spireites finally get their man to replace departing coach

Have your say

Chesterfield have finally landed a goalkeeping coach to replace the departing Matt Duke.

Simon Tracey, who left his post at Carlisle United on Monday for ‘family reasons’ is the man who will coach the keepers at the Proact.

Duke had his last game as a Chesterfield employee on Saturday at Swindon, before returning to Sheffield United to work in their academy.

Ironically, Duke’s replacement is best known for a long spell as a Blades stopper.

Tracey moved to Bramall Lane in 1988 and didn’t leave until 2003, when injury forced him to retire from playing.

In that time he made 334 Football League appearances for United and also featured for the likes of Manchester City, Norwich and Wimbledon on loan.

Tracey’s career as a goalkeeper coach started at Rotherham United in 2004 and five years later he moved on to Barnsley.

Tracey joined the staff at Carlisle two years ago.