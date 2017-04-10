Spireites fan Zoe Edge is named EFL Division One supporter of the year

Spireites superfan Zoe Edge was named League One supporter of the year at the 2017 EFL awards last night.

Zoe joined more than 650 guests during a star-studded evening at the Hilton Park Lane where a variety of awards were dished out.

It is the latest honour for proud Zoe, who was also named fan of the year at the 2014 Player of the Year Awards.

The Chesterfield FC Community Trust also named the sports hall at the Proact stadium after Zoe in recognition of her sporting achievements.

She has been following the club since the age of five.

Brave Zoe was born with Cerebral Palsy but has battled to overcome the odds and claimed a Bronze World Championship Medal and a Paralympic Silver Medal as part of her long sporting career.