Spireites: Evatt, Ebanks-Blake and Ariyibi start against Wolves in EFL Trophy

Ian Evatt, Sylvan Ebanks-Blake and Gboly Ariyibi start for Chesterfield tonight in the EFL Trophy against Wolverhampton Wanderers Under 23s.

Evatt skippers the Spireites for their first group game in the much maligned competition, formerly known as the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy.

Ebanks-Blake gets his first start of the season up front, with the Derbyshire Times understanding that there will be scouts at the Proact to watch the striker.

And Ariyibi, the man interesting so many Championship clubs, is on the wing just a day before the transfer window closes.

Chesterfield: Allinson, Graham, Donohue, Evatt, Raglan, Ariyibi, Gardner, Nolan, Dimaio, Simons, Ebanks-Blake. Subs: Dennis, Fulton, Maguire, Beesley, German, Daly, Ofoegbu.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Flatt, Simpson, O’Hanlon, Ebanks-Landell, Johnson, Gibbs-White, Randall, Herc, Ronan, Enobakhare, Dicko. Subs: Odoffin, Burgoyne, Hayden, Leak, McKenna, Wilson, Collins.

Referee: Mr Sebastian Stocksbridge.

Assistant referees: Mr Darren Strain, Mr Barry Cropp.

