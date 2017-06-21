Spireites due fee from Everton after youngster signs pro terms at Goodison

Chesterfield are due a fee from Premier League side Everton after a former Spireites prospect signed pro terms at Goodison.

Dan Bramall moved to the Toffees from Chesterfield’s academy and his new deal will generate a five-figure sum for the Spireites.

The 18-year-old joined Everton’s academy four years ago before signing scholarship forms in July 2015.

Now that he’s inked his first professional contract, a one-year deal, he’s out to force his way into the club’s Under 23s side next season.

“As soon as I signed for Everton four or five years ago this was what I was working for - a pro deal,” he said.

“Now I’ve got it and signed it, it’s just a dream come true.

“Last season, I was just trying to impress people as much as I could and, thankfully, I did enough.

“My aim now is to get more goals, more assists and hopefully some starts for the Under-23s.”

Bramall was a Y9 student at Dinnington Comprehensive on the outskirts of Sheffield when he was sold by the Spireites to Everton.

A number of clubs were keen on the youngster but it was the Toffees that won his signature.

Chesterfield have recently had interest from another Merseyside outfit in one of their Under 14 players.

The youngster was invited for a week’s trial with Liverpool, which has alerted other clubs to his talent.

And another youth player was sold to Derby County earlier this season for a small fee, highlighting the financial worth of the work being done by the academy at the Proact.