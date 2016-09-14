Spireites CEO: ‘EFL Whole Game Solution plans need clarity before they win clubs’ support’

The English Football League’s ‘Whole Game Solution’ proposals need more clarity before they win the support of Chesterfield FC.

Plans first discussed at the EFL annual general meeting in Portugal this summer included a restructuring of the leagues to include a fifth division.

Divisions made up of 20 teams, a winter break and changes to the FA Cup were also put forward.

The EFL has canvassed its 72 member clubs for their opinion and some, like Portsmouth and Plymouth have outlined their opposition.

Others, including Exeter and Yeovil, remain ‘unconvinced’ and ‘suspicious’ of the plans.

For the Spireites, the EFL must be more forthcoming with details.

CEO Chris Turner told the Derbyshire Times: “ The EFL has to stay ahead of the game and look at ways of improving the competition for clubs, but there are too many points at the moment that are unclear.

And the Proact chief believes the league’s administrators have a long way to go before they get the votes needed to make major changes.

“The proposals will need the support of at least 75 per cent of the clubs in order to be passed, so a lot of negotiations will have to take place before everybody will be satisfied with the outcome,” he said.

“The EFL will have to win the support of the Championship clubs in particular due to the requirement for an increased number of teams being relegated from the second tier.”

The league’s meeting in June saw changes to the Checkatrade EFL Trophy voted through, but many fans are boycotting the competition.

Only 951 supporters turned up at the Proact for the visit of Wolves Under 23s.