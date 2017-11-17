Spireites boss Jack Lester has a bit of a conundrum

The performance of his players in training this week has given Jack Lester a bit of a conundrum.

Chesterfield’s squad impressed their manager with their efforts on the training pitch in preparation for tomorrow’s game against Exeter.

But it was those who haven’t featured in the starting XI recently who caught the eye in particular – so Lester has some big decisions to make.

The centre of midfield will be an interesting puzzle for the boss, weighing up the return to full fitness of Robbie Weir, who trained really well this week according to Lester, and the performances of Jak McCourt and Louis Reed at Swindon.

“It’s great. I think every player has stated a case this week, to play,” said Lester.

“Then it will be up to the individual when they do or don’t get picked, to stay at those levels.

“Some of the performance of the lads who have been out of the team this week have been outstanding.

“It gives me great heart, the fact that they’ve been out of the team, but no sulking, every individual just working hard to get better.”

Ahead of a tough game against a promotion hopeful, Lester was buzzing with excitement about the prospects of his own side, despite their lowly position as League Two’s bottom club.

“We’re providing them with a program which we think will help teach them the game and get physically and mentally better,” he said.

“I think it’s an exciting place to be, I think the players are seeing that this will be an environment that’s going to be on the move and they’ll be trying hard to stay in it.”