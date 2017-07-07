Spireites assistant manager has been big influence in career of new Spireite

Moving to Chesterfield has given Jordan Sinnott the chance to reunite with a man who was a big influence right from the start of his career.

The midfielder worked under Steve Eyre at Huddersfield Town, winning two reserve league titles for the coach – who is now assistant manager at the Proact.

Sinnott says Eyre was motivational at Huddersfield and the two stayed in contact after his 2015 release.

“Looking back on it he’s been quite a bit influence,” said the 23-year-old.

“Even when I left Huddersfield we still kept in touch, I would always ask him how he was doing and vice versa.

“At Huddersfield he would always pull me aside and give me that extra drive, tell me I can do it and to go out and prove myself.”

Jordan is the son of former Watford, Bradford City and Crystal Palace defender Lee, another influential voice over the years for the 2016/17 FC Halifax promotion winner.

The father-and-son duo twice worked together at Altrincham, where Lee was manager for five years until March 2016.

Although in Jordan’s words his dad has ‘taken a step back’ from his career, Sinnott junior still received some advice on his move to the Proact.

“I spoke to him t to tell him I was going to be signing here and he was delighted for me.

“He says I’ve worked hard from leaving the pro game and I have to take that steely mental attitude you get from non-league and I won’t go far wrong.”