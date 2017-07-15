Spireite inspired by big brother’s big summer move to Leicester City

Laurence Maguire has been inspired by his big brother’s big summer move to Leicester City.

Harry, four years older than Chesterfield defender Laurence, was sold to the Foxes by Hull City for a fee believed to be int he region of £17m.

The Spireites’ Maguire is motivated to improve by his sibling’s success.

“Harry is always helping me out, telling me how I’m doing, trying to help me get better,” he said.

“It’s an inspiration for me to try and get better and try and do what he’s done.”

The 20-year-old made 16 appearances for Chesterfield last season and spent a short but mutually beneficial spell on loan with AFC Fylde in the National League North.

He sees regular football as the key to his brother’s progression and hopes he’ll get the chance to replicate that formula.

“Harry came through the ranks at Sheffield United, played a lot of games there and then moved on and now he’s got the big move he needed,” said Laurence.

“Hopefully I can try and follow in his footsteps.”

The youngest of the three Maguire brothers, Laurence began his career with Sheffield United before joining Chesterfield upon his Bramall Lane release at the age of 14.