Special Spireites pre-season supplement in this week’s DT

It’s a must-have bumper edition of the Derbyshire Times this week if you’re a Spireite.

To celebrate the return of the football season and preview Chesterfield’s League Two opener on Saturday, we’ve put together a special eight-page supplement.

In it you will find profiles on the men behind the scenes who help make the players tick, the 2017/18 fixture list, a guide to each and every one of the League Two clubs and the results of our recent summer survey.

There’s also a big interview with new assistant manager Graham Barrow, an insight from Tommy Lee into his fellow goalkeepers and a rallying cry from a club legend, Shane Nicholson.

On top of all that there’s the usual five pages of Spireites news and views, including the manager’s thoughts ahead of the Grimsby game, transfer gossip and police information for Saturday’s big kick-off.