Chesterfield and MK Dons were involved in a goalless stalemate at the Proact on Monday.

The Spireites’ performance came in for widespread criticism from fans who booed in the final stages.

Picture Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, EFL Sky Bet League One, Chesterfield v MK Dons, Proact Stadium, 02/01/17, K.O 3pm Chesterfield's Ian Evatt has his header cleared off the line Andrew Roe>>>>>>>07826527594

But Danny Wilson came out in defence of his side after the game, insisting it was a ‘great point’ and a ‘brilliant’ clean sheet.