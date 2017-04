Chesterfield’s final home game of the 2016/17 season ended in a 2-1 defeat by visitors Charlton Athletic.

Reece Mitchell grabbed what was merely a consolation goal in time added on, Charlton having taken a 2-0 lead through Jake Forster-Caskey and Ricky Holmes.

Chesterfield v Charlton Athletic, Reece Mitchell

Town have lost more league games this season than in any other, an unwelcome record for Gary Caldwell’s squad, who face Sheffield United away in the last action of the campaign.