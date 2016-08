Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Were you at the Proact Stadium last night to watch Chesterfield take on Wolves U23s?

Have a look at our slideshow to see if you were pictured by our photographer at the game.

Chesterfield survive late drama to beat 10-man Wolves U23s in near empty Proact

Chris Morgan praises Trophy goalscorers, hopes for quiet transfer deadline day

Column: Transfer deadline day predictions after a quiet night for Ariyibi