Have your say

Here’s the best of the action from Chesterfield’s pre-season match with Doncaster Rovers.

The Spireites ran out 4-0 winners as Kristian Dennis, Delial Brewster, Gozie Ugwu and Reece Mitchell all scored.

Picture Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Pre Season Friendly, Chesterfield Town v Doncaster Rovers, Proact Stadium, 29/07/17, K.O 3pm Chesterfield's Chris O'Grady fends off Doncaster's Joe Wright Andrew Roe>>>>>>>07826527594

Rovers were reduced to 10-men in the first half when forward Alfie May was sent off for violent conduct.