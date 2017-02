Photographer Jason Chadwick captures the action as Chesterfield host Oldham at the Proact Stadium.

The Spireites went down 1-0 to a late goal from the Oldham skipper Peter Clarke.

Chesterfield v Oldham Athletic, Sadiq el Fitouri

The result moves Oldham above Chesterfield in the relegation zone.

‘Players need to grab their opportunities,’ warns Chesterfield boss Caldwell

Chesterfield FC 0 Oldham Athletic 1 - match report