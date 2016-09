Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Chesterfield fans had little to get excited about on Saturday, but they did see their side halt a losing streak.

Over 300 Spireites made the trip to Boundary Park as Town took on Oldham Athletic.

Chesterfield fans during the games Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com, Football: Skybet League One match Oldham Athletic -V- Chesterfield at SportsDirect.com Park, Oldham, Greater Manchester, England on copyright picture Howard Roe 07973 739229

Danny Wilson acknowledged they hadn’t seen a classic in League One.

But there were positives for Chesterfield, according to right-back Paul McGinn.