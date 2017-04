Relegation to League Two was made to wait when Chesterfield celebrated their first home win under manager Gary Caldwell on Saturday.

Chesterfield beat fellow strugglers Port Vale 1-0 thanks to a goal from teenager Joe Rowley, who signed a professional contract only the previous day.

Seventeen-year-old Joe Rowley celebrates his matchwinning goal for Chesterfield. (PHOTO BY: Stephen Buckley/AHPIX.com)

A relieved Caldwell dedicated the success to the club’s supporters as a frustrating season draws to its inevitable conclusion.

Our photographer captured all the action from the Proact Stadium.