Shock return for Spirites veteran for Vale clash

Have your say

Gary Caldwell has made three changes to his team for today’s visit of Port Vale, including handing a shock return for a long-term injury victim.

New boy Jordan Flores makes his debut in what looks like a straight swap for the now departed Dion Donohue.

And Jordan Sinnott returns to the side with striker Gozie Ugwu making way.

But the big news is the presence of Tommy Lee between the posts, the Spireites stopper playing his first competitive match since the 2015/16 season.

He’ll start behind what looks like a 3-5-2 formation, with Flores acting as the left wing-back and Brad Barry as right wing-back.

Chesterfield: Lee; Barry, Flores, Wiseman, Evatt, Hird; Weir, Sinnott, Reed; Dennis, O’Grady. Subs: Anyon, Maguire, Wakefield, McCourt, Ugwu, Brewster, Mitchell.

Port Vale: Hornby, Wilson, Denton, Kay, Smith, Harness, Whitfield, Reeves, Tonge, Turner, Pope. Subs: Davis, Gibbons, Pyke, Boot, De-Freitas, Gunning, Stobbs.

Referee: Mr Tom Nield.

Assistants: Mr Richard Bartlett, Mr Danny Gratton.