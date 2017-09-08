Shaping up – Caldwell talks formations, away form and injury victims

Having used a new formation to good effect in last week’s draw with Coventry, Gary Caldwell says his Town side have been working to be more expansive in the same shape.

The Spireites lined up in a 4-1-4-1 formation that at times became a 4-5-1.

Being more solid defensively was vital when they lost Robbie Weir to a red card, but the manager insists that formation also lends itself to attacking play.

Caldwell gave an insight into the way he set up his team on Saturday and how it has formed part of this week’s training.

“It’s a formation I’ve played before at Wigan,” he said.

“It can be very expansive or you can play it defensive.

“The thought behind playing that way was to give us that compact shape and what we’ve worked on this week has been being more expansive from that shape and being more free in our movements when we get the ball.”

The Scot has on a number of occasions stated his belief that people get too hung up on formations, when it’s players, their decisions, mentality and performances that decide games.

And he appears keen to use whatever system will work against specific opponents, rather than stick rigidly to one.

“We’ve played different shapes already this season,” he said.

“The players understand the shapes, they can rotate and adapt during a game.

“We look at each game individually.

“Every game is different so I prepare hard every week on the opposition, where they’re weak, where they’re strong. And then in training we work on how we’ll go and play against that.”

Tomorrow Chesterfield travel to Crewe Alexandra, a team who have lost their last two games but have a four point lead over their visitors after five games of the League Two season.

It’s important that Town pick up their first away points of the season, the manager admitted.

“Crewe will be a difficult test.

“Your home form is always where you will be judged on how you will impact the season, but you have to pick up points away from home, you have to be able to go to difficult places, be solid, hard to beat and know how to win away.

“We want to get that going on Saturday.”

Caldwell will be missing midfield Robbie Weir, who is suspended, but could welcome back Brad Barry following a short spell on the sidelines injured.

The Scot says Weir’s absence is a chance for another player to shine.

“Yes he’s going to be a miss, as any player is when you lose them, but it’s an opportunity for someone else to come in,” he said.

“I think midfield is an area where we’re extremely strong, we have lots of players who can do different things.

“Hopefully whoever comes in can fill the role.”

Connor Dimaio returned to training today for the first time since being stretchered off on 29th August against Bradford City so tomorrow ‘s gamecomes too soon for the home-town player.

And although Joe Rowley is ‘ahead of schedule’ in his rehab of a broken collar bone, Caldwell revealed that it isn’t all smooth sailing for the teenager.

“Joe had scan results back and the bone hasn’t healed quite as well as the specialist would like, so he’s not quite ready to take contact.

“He’s involved in training and doing non contact stuff.”

Fellow long-term injury victim Jerome Binnom-Williams continues to work in the gym as he comes back from ankle surgery.