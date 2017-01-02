Sam Hird misses crucial Chesterfield match against MK Dons

Chesterfield are missing Sam Hird today for their vital clash at home to MK Dons.

The centre-half, who recently had a hernia operation, is a notable absentee from the starting line-up having been taken ill.

The other change sees Gboly Ariyibi drop to the bench after a disappointing display in the 1-0 defeat by Port Vale.

Tom Anderson comes into the defence to cover for Hird while Jake Beesley will play up front with Ched Evans.

Chesterfield: Fulton, O’Neil, Donohue, Evatt, Anderson, Mitchell, Liddle, Nolan, O’Shea, Evans, Beesley. Not used: Allinson, Gardner, Dimaio, Simons, Wilkinson, Ariyibi, Morrison.

MK Dons: Lewington, Walsh, Upson, Potter, Reeves, GB Williams, Agard, Downing, Aneke, Maynard. Not used: Nicholls, GC Williams, Hendry, Powell, Rasulo, Brittain, Tshimanga.