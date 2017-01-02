Ryan Fulton praises whole team for Chesterfield’s clean sheet

Ryan Fulton said today’s clean sheet against MK Dons was a team effort, despite making a couple of brilliant individual contributions.

The goalkeeper was at his best to keep the ball out of his net in the second half, saving first a Nicky Maynard overhead kick and then a fierce shot from Daniel Powell.

It was the second consecutive clean sheet at the Proact and the on-loan Liverpool man believes they will be vital in the long run.

He also feels it was deserved this afternoon.

“The main thing is keeping the ball out of the net,” he said.

“We’ve got to get more aggressive with that and get as many clean sheets as we can.

“The team worked so hard for this clean sheet.

“I think we all played well, we all played a part.”