Rumour mill: Ariyibi one of Championship’s most wanted, O’Shea was Blues target, Morsy on the move?

The rumour mill is going into overdrive as the transfer deadline approaches and depending on who you believe, Gboly Ariyibi is becoming one of the Championship’s most wanted.

One of the big lines today is from Sky Sports, who have heard from their sources that Brentford bid £800k for the Spireites winger and had the bid turned down.

It’s no secret that the Bees are keen to land the American born youngster, but Derbyshire Times sources revealed the bidding had only reached the £500k mark.

It is widely known that Barnsley have made bids and had them all rejected by Chesterfield, but Sky also claim Derby, Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday are also interested in the USA Under 23 international.

And a cryptic tweet from The Sun’s Alan Nixon has been interpreted by many as linking Leeds United with Ariyibi.

He tweeted: “Barnsley. Now facing a fight for Ariyibi ... second Championship club in. A bit ironic too.”

Many have taken the word ironic to mean that the player’s former employers Leeds want to bring him back to Elland Road.

But as it stands, DT sources believe that of the clubs recently linked with Ariyibi, only Brentford and Barnsley have thus far made bids.

One rumour that didn’t even get off the ground before a potential move was killed off was Jay O’Shea to Southend.

Chris Phillips of the Southend Echo tweeted today: “Jay O’Shea was the midfielder Blues were trying to sign. Their interest has now ended.”

A former Spireite who is subject to much speculation is midfielder Sam Morsy.

The man who left Chesterfield in January’s transfer window has been heavily linked with Sheffield United and Barnsley.