Reed missing ‘key player’ Flores after car crash

Louis Reed says Jordan Flores is a big miss for Chesterfield since the car accident that put the 22-year-old in hospital.

Flores, on loan from Wigan, was released from the Northern General last week.

It is not yet known how long he will be sidelined with his injuries.

Fellow loanee Reed said it has been a distressing situation for the squad.

“It’s not nice hearing that one of your team-mates has been hurt,” he said.

“A few of the lads have been to see him and check how he’s getting on.

“He’s passed on his good luck messages to us.

“It’s disappointing because he’s been a real key player for us this season so far.

“Hopefully the lads that do come in to replace him can do their job as well.”