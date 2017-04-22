Reece Mitchell says Spireites must bounce back

Reece Mitchell says Chesterfield have got to bounce straight back into League One next season.

The winger, coming to the end of his first campaign in men’s football, believes Town are ‘too good’ for the division below, where they will ply their trade come 2017/18.

He also thinks today’s performance in the 2-1 defeat by Charlton showed the players are passionate about the club.

“I think in the second half we had good chances and we were really unlucky not to win the game,” said today’s Town goalscorer.

“Performance wise I think we showed we really do care about the club and we’re positive going forward.

“We wanted to prove people wrong. None of us are happy with the way the season has gone and we shouldn’t be where we are but today we proved we do care.”

Mitchell appreciated the support from the stands today, despite the result and the fact that relegation has already been confirmed.

“It was a great atmosphere here, they really got behind us,” he said.

“Regardless of the situation they’ve supported us well enough all season. They don’t deserve this but hopefully we’ll bounce back next season.”

Bouncing back means promotion from League Two, in Mitchell’s eyes.

He insists it’s a likely outcome of the next campaign.

“We’re going to be ready for next season, definitely,” he said.

“(The aim is) just to come straight back, we know we haven’t done ourselves justice this season but at times against some of the top teams we’ve done really well.

“We know we’re too good for League Two at our best. We know we want to go straight back up.”

Before they can turn their full attention to next season, Chesterfield have got to go to Sheffield United next Sunday in the final fixture.

Mitchell admits it will be a tough task.

“It will be really difficult going to our local neighbours at Bramall Lane, they’ll be celebrating but hopefully we can show we’re good enough to go toe to toe with them.”