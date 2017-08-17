Search

PREVIEW: Familar faces, an exciting loan star and Port Vale’s likely line-up for Proact clash

Chesterfield's defender Joe Rowley (39) tries to flick it past Port Vale's defender Andrey Bikey (39). Picture by Stephen Buckley/AHPIX.com. Football, League 1, Chesterfield v Port Vale; 08/04/2017 KO 3.00pm Proact stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe; 07973 739229
Chesterfield renew their acquaintance with one of last season’s League One rivals this Saturday at the Proact Stadium.

Michael Brown’s Port Vale were also relegated at the end of the campaign, finishing just a point off safety.