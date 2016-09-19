Search

POLL: Who was your man of the match as the Spireites smashed the Cobblers?

Chesterfield FC v Northampton, celebrating Conor Wilkinson's opening goal

Chesterfield FC v Northampton, celebrating Conor Wilkinson's opening goal

0
Have your say

Chesterfield were responsible for ending Northampton Town’s remarkable unbeaten streak on Saturday.

Connor Wilkinson grabbed two goals on his Proact debut and Kristian Dennis claimed the third, his first Football League goal.

Ryan Fulton was commanding at the back and Gboly Ariyibi was in full flight for much of the afternoon.

Wilkinson’s performance and goals earned him the Derbyshire Times Man of the Match award.

And Danny Wilson picked out several top performers after the game.

But who was YOUR Man of the Match?

Click HERE to take our poll.

Back to the top of the page