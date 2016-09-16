POLL RESULTS: Spireites fans against EFL’s Whole Game Solution

The vast majority of Chesterfield fans are against the EFL’s Whole Game Solution proposals according to a Derbyshire Times poll.

Spireites fans were asked if they backed changes that have been muted by administrators, including a controversial idea to increase the number of divisions to five.

When asked if they backed the idea of five divisions each made up of 20 clubs, 95 per cent of Chesterfield fans who responded said no.

Only 11 per cent of fans said they would like to see the FA Cup’s first and second round ties moved to midweek.

But slightly more, around one in five, voted in favour of regionalising the bottom two divisions, with 81 per cent voting no.

The winter break proposal was rejected by 95 per cent of fans who took part.

Chesterfield CEO Chris Turner gave his view this week, telling the Derbyshire Times more clarity was needed before clubs could back proposals.