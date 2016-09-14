POLL: Do you back the EFL’s Whole Game Solution proposals?

Chesterfield CEO Chris Turner says the English Football League need to be more forthcoming with details on their Whole Game Solution before clubs give their backing.

The Spireites supremo is one of many club chiefs yet to give their public support to the plans, which would see a restructure in order to create five divisions of 20 teams.

The FA Cup would also undergo some change, with first and second round ties moved to midweek, the bottom two divisions would be regionalised and a winter break would be brought in.

Some clubs, like Portsmouth and Plymouth, have come out against the plans.

Others, including Yeovil have spoken of their ‘suspicion’ over the motives behind the changes and the Shrewsbury chief executive agrees with Mr Turner – he wants more detail.

