Play like Jay – FIFA 17 rates O’Shea as best Spireite, but Ched Evans isn’t listed

According to world reknowned video game FIFA 17, Jay O’Shea is the best player at Chesterfield Football Club.

The Irishman’s overall rating in the game is 68 out of 100, the highest of any Spireite – excluding Ched Evans who is not listed.

Spireites FIFA 17 ratings

Gboly Ariyibi is second overall with a rating of 67, alongside Sam Hird.

Left-back Dan Jones is fourth in the overall list, level on a rating of 66 with Ian Evatt.

The FIFA ratings give Ariyibi 92 for pace, making him the quickest in Danny Wilson’s squad, ahead of Reece Mitchell (86) and Jones (84).

O’Shea is the best at shooting, just ahead of poacher Kristian Dennis and veteran Ritchie Humphreys is the best passer at the club with a rating of 64.

The game rates Hird as the best defensive player at the Proact and Evatt as the most physical.

To view the ratings in their entirity and find out which players might not be so thrilled with their ratings, click HERE

The game is due to be released next week on 29th September.