Paul McGinn leaves Chesterfield by mutual consent

Paul McGinn has left the Proact after his Chesterfield contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

The Scottish defender was signed by Danny Wilson in the summer of last year after leaving Dundee.

He scored two goals in 19 appearances for the Spireites but has not featured this season.

Manager Gary Caldwell said: “I would like to thank Paul for the contribution he has made during his time at the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Chesterfield signed Andy Kellett on loan from Wigan Athletic and Marshall Willock from Solihull Moors earlier in the day while allowing young duo Ricky German and Dylan Parkin to go out on loan to Alfreton Town and Ossett Albion respectively.