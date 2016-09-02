OPPOSITON VIEW: Taylor the man to watch for Dons side possibly turning a corner

Lyle Taylor will be the one to watch for AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, as the Dons attempt to pick up their first League One win against Chesterfield.

The Spireites make the long trip to Kingsmeadow to face one of the division’s new boys.

They’ve picked up just two points from their opening five League One outings, but as South London Guardian sports editor Tim Ashton writes, they have stopped the rot in their last two games.

He said: “They have found it tough, but it will take time for new players to gel.

“Back to back draws have stopped the rot, and could be a turning of the corner.”

He says Taylor is the key man for the Dons.

The former Sheffield United striker scored 23 goals in 48 appearances last season as Wimbledon won promotion through the League Two play-off final.

This week he cleared up rumours over his future by penning a new deal.

Ashton said: “Lyle Talyor has signed an extension to his contract, there was speculation over his future and hopefully the striker will start to get his head down.”

Likely line-up (4-3-3): Clarke, Fuller, Charles, Robinson, Meades, Bulman, Reeves, Barcham, Whelpdale, Elliott, Taylor,