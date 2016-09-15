OPPOSITION VIEW: Cobblers put grumbles behind them and bring imposing record to the Proact

Newly promoted Northampton Town have put early season grumbles behind them to put together a fine start to their League One campaign.

The Cobblers are starting to click as an attacking unit and look solid defensively, according to sports editor of the Northampton Chronicle and Echo Jeremy Casey.

Alex Revell, left

He says Rob Page’s men are bringing a league record to the Proact on Saturday.

Assessing their unbeaten start to the season he said: “A few weeks ago there were grumbles from some supporters the team was struggling to create chances and score goals.

“They drew 1-1 on the opening dav at home to Fleetwood, scoring via an own goal, and then in their next home game they drew 0-0 with AFC Wimbledon.

“They also picked up handy points at Chartlon and Oldham, as well as winning at Barnsley in the League Cup, but it wasn’t until the penalty shootout win over West Brom at Sixfields, having deservedly drawn the match 2-2, that things started to come together as an attacking unit.

“A good 1-1 draw at Coventry was followed up with a first league win over MK Dons, and suddenly a so-so start was looking a very good one.

“Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Walsall emphasised that, and the team Rob Page has put together is now starting to click going forward, while remaining solid defensively.

“The Cobblers are still unbeaten in the league, and have yet to be behind in a league game this season.

“Their record unbeaten run in the league now stands at 31 – they last lost in the league on 19th December 2015 and they haven’t lost away from home in the league since 17th October 2015.”

The dangerman on Saturday will be Alex Revell, a vastly experienced former Rotherham United striker.

Casey said: “Alex Revell has been brilliant all season, and now has four goals to his name.

“He may be 33 and been around the block a few times, but his work-rate is exceptional.

“Never a prolific scorer in the past, Revell has been very sharp in front of goal so far this season and is a real handful for any defender.”

Cobblers boss Page, a former Spireite, has made Northampton his own after taking over from Chris Wilder in the summer having signed seven of the starting 11 in the past two games.

Casey added: “Of the players that have left, I would say only Ricky Holmes, Danny Rose and Nicky Adams have been missed.

“Overall, the signings have settled well, with Revell, Matty Taylor, Jak McCourt, Gaby Zakuani and Harry Beautyman particularly impressive.”

Likely line up (formation 4-2-3-1): Smith, Moloney, Diamond, Nyatanga, Buchanan, McCourt, Taylor, Anderson, Beautyman, Potter, Revell.