OPINION: Would Chesterfield be any worse if Gary Caldwell was given the boot

According to our manager there’s still positives to be taken from a match where the team caved in and handed a 13-minute hat-trick to the opposition’s leading striker.

Being beaten 4-1 away at Newport and seeing at your team bottom of the entire football league is a disgrace, there’s no two ways of looking at it.

To surmise Gary’s interview on the radio, we were good in the first half, which is a fair point.

And then the players stopped doing what he asked them to in the second.

Well Gary brought all these players in and looking back at the goals on the TV he’s constructed a midfield who gift the ball to the opposition, then won’t tackle to win it back.

An equally big concern is whether keeper Tommy Lee picked up a recurrence of his shoulder injury, if so; it could mean the worst for him.

Most fans seem to now agree the manager is tactically setting up to play a style, which the players can’t achieve.

In last week’s paper he commented that three at the back is the way that wins titles, it obviously depends on the players.

John Sheridan won this division with 4-4-2, Paul Cook with a 4-2-3-1 and John Duncan got us promoted with big hoof football, twice, so there’s more than one way to do it.

Against Port Vale last week I thought we’d turned a corner, when after changing formation, perhaps on the advice of assistant Graham Barrow, we looked like a different side.

The web boards make predictably depressing reading with fans split between those who think Gary Caldwell should be given the elbow this week and others who think 10 games is the maximum he should be allowed to turn things around.

Our off-field disgraces are well documented, as is the fact they led to Caldwell, like Wilson before him, being forced to exit talent and replace it from the discount aisles.

However not only has he since had the scope to replace something like three quarters of the squad, but I’d argue his budget this season is still superior to many of those currently sitting above us.

Even the likeable though inept Lee Richardson, who guided us to our lowest finish in the last 25 years, never plumbed the depths Caldwell’s delivering.

Three defeats from four isn’t just bad luck. It merely confirms what we witnessed last season. The sooner Carson accepts responsibility the better.

PS: would the Club really be any worse off if he followed Caldwell out the door too....?”