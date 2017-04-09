OPINION: Joe Rowley and co give Chesterfield hope for the future

Finally a home win for Gary Caldwell. The Spireites were good value for the three points in the second half, the first half was pretty forgettable, but no one really minds.

Had we lost that one, the trap door would have opened and we’d have been in League Two, as it is watching Port Vale’s lovely fan base getting all uppity and wanting to have a go at their own players rounded off a nice afternoon.

Many on the Port Vale massage board are suggesting that result just got them relegated, especially as they have Sheffield United to play next week.

Joe Rowley took the plaudits and it was great to see him getting his first goal. Maybe with Lawrence McGuire coming through the team may have a future.

It’s great credit to Mark Smith and his academy that we have these lads who should make the base of next season’s team.

Although if 17 year-old Joe does get a bottle of champagne for Man-of-the-Match he is too young to legally drink it.

A win against Southend next week would be amazing, but in reality we are all but relegated.

There are 12 points left to play for and we are nine away from safety, even if we won every match, Shrewsbury and Gillingham can still send us down by picking up points.

So, lots of supporters are playing “Guess the retained list” for next season.

One player we are nearly all hoping stays on at the Proact is Dan Jones, a man who was out for nearly a year and has finally come back he certainly adds to the teams performance.

If Gary Caldwell persists with three at the back he can play the attacking wing back role very well or as a left back in a 4-4-2.

The manager has left Jones and Sam Hird out in recent matches with no apparent explanation of why, this has led to serious consternation in the stands that some sort of rift had developed between our better players and the manager.

Rai Simons still seems to have people wondering whether he’s one for the future, or if this is the best we are going to see of him.

Like Gboly Ariyibi he can look great going forward but seems to lack positional play when he doesn’t have the ball

On the injury front we’d all like to see Tommy Lee get back to fitness, but if and when he comes back, who would you pick Lee or Stuckmann? it’s a difficult decision.

Guy Branston has lists of players drawn up and the manager has a few weeks left to decide who stays and who goes.