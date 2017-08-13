OPINION: Chesterfield’s league position is very depressing and crowds could be hit

Chesterfield are now the worst team in England, it’s official.

We are bottom of the entire league; admittedly in years gone by, no league tables were published until three or four matches into the campaign, but this is depressing.

I’ve seen some poor performances over the years and some horrible seasons, but I’ve never seen us bottom of the entire league table before.

Chris McMenemy managed to put together a fairly poor squad that languished in the lower reaches of this division losing our first three matches in 1994/95 before going on a winning run.

Many old timers tell me that Tony McShane was even worse, but this current run of “form” is getting ridiculous.

What’s left many Spireites scratching their heads is the fact that we actually have some decent players on the pitch, but many are baffled as to what the plan actually is.

For the first half we set up in a 3-4-1-2, which seemed steady but we didn’t create much from the wide areas. Had Ugwu scored with our only real chance it could have been different.

The game at Notts County was obviously marred by the ridiculous sending off of Wiseman, which seemed nothing more than a mild shoulder charge followed by a dive by Hawkridge.

If it really was violent conduct why did Hawkridge receive no attention? And seeing as we had covering defenders, he wasn’t through to score and Wiseman wasn’t the last man.

Dodgy refereeing aside, we watched two teams playing hopeful football with little end product by either side.

The side looked compact enough and didn’t look like conceding for most of the game and played well enough with 10 men, but up front there’s a lack of pace and substitute Brewster seems the only man we have who can really test the opposition defence.

At present the fans haven’t given up. Taking over 1,300 to an away match is pretty impressive.

After the game I was talking to a couple of Man United season ticket holders in my local, who were astounded at the amount of fans we took, because that’s roughly the allocation that Premier League teams get for away games and for many of them actually going to a match at an opposition ground is something of a distant memory.

Also when I mentioned that its £22 quid to get in to a League Two match they admired my fortitude but also started to question my sanity.

In this calendar year we’ve only won once in the league away from home with a 1-0 win at Swindon, which was the last kick of the game. We’d better show some improvement against Port Vale or attendances could start to slide.