One change for the Spireites for Yeovil visit but still no place for Evatt

There’s one change for Chesterfield for tonight’s clash with Yeovil Town, but Ian Evatt still can’t get into the squad.

The club captain has been left out by caretaker boss Guy Branston again, alongside Jordan Sinnott.

And top goalscorer Kristian Dennis remains on the bench.

Gozie Ugwu comes into the side to replace Jordan Flores, who drops to the bench, making a 4-4-2 diamond formation look possible.

Tonight’s clash is likely to be Branston’s last game in charge, before the anticipated unveiling of Jack Lester - expected to take place tomorrow.

Chesterfield: Anyon, Wiseman, Briggs, Jules, Hird, Weir, Reed, Kellett, De Girolamo, Ugwu, O’Grady. Subs: Lee, Maguire, McCourt, Flores, Brewster, Dimaio, Dennis.

Yeovil Town: Krysiak, Smith, Worthington, Khan, Gray, Dickson, Zoko, Bailey, James, Olohola, Nelson. Subs: Davies, Browne, Maddison, Surridge, Green, Sowunmi, Santos.

Referee: Mr David Coote. Assistants: Mr Nick Hopton, Mr Adam Matthews.