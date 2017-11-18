On loan Sheffield United man voices appreciation for pair of Spireite team-mates

Have your say

Louis Reed has voiced his appreciation for one Town team-mate who is a ‘great character’ and one who is ever-improving.

The on-loan Sheffield United man got his first glimpse of Jerome Binnom-Williams in full flight last weekend at Swindon.

And he’s seen plenty of Andy Kellett, a fellow loanee who appears to be growing in confidence and influence with every recent outing.

Reed has welcomed the return of Binnom-Williams, who got injured around the same time that Reed linked up with Chesterfield on their pre-season tour in Portugal.

“Saturday was his debut, I know he’s played in a few of the pre-season games in Spain but it’s the first chance I’ve had to see him play and the new manager as well,” said Reed.

“He’s something different for us.

“He’s a very attacking player, although he can defend as well.”

The 20-year-old is a big fan of Binnom-Williams off the pitch as well.

“He’s great around the lads too, he’s a great character in the changing room, one of those ones that always seems to be positive no matter what’s going on,” he said.

“To have him back after such a long time out has been really good.”

Like Reed, Kellett joined Chesterfield on a loan deal during Gary Caldwell’s tenure as boss.

Although life at the Proact didn’t get off to the most impressive start, a move to the ‘number 10’ role has given him a new lease of life.

“I think he’s getting better and better with every game.

“Whether that’s the position or just the fact that the lads are playing a lot better together, it could be one of the two.

“He’s getting better and creating chances for us.”

Reed has played 19 of Chesterfield’s 21 fixtures this season, scoring one goal and creating three others.

The games he missed were a Checkatrade Trophy tie at Rotherham and a League Two clash with Carlisle, for which he was suspended.

His loan move from Bramall Lane will keep him with the Spireites until the end of the season.