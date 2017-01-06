Search

On-loan Liverpool keeper relishing battle with fellow keeper

Chesterfield keeper Ryan Fulton saves well in the first half at The Valley (Picture by Lawrence Smith/AHPIX.com)

Ryan Fulton is relishing the competition from fellow Chesterfield keeper Lloyd Allinson as the pair battle for a place between the posts.

On-loan Liverpool stopper Fulton has played the majority of games, during a lengthy injury absence for number one Tommy Lee.

But Allinson has impressed when given a chance, most notably in the 1-0 win over Bolton.

Fulton said: “Lloyd has done very well when he’s stepped in and that’s great for me because I have that pressure.

“I’ve just got to do my job to try and keep my place.

“I love it, it’s a great experience for me.”

Fulton says Monday’s 0-0 draw is a good platform ahead of a tough trip to Bradford.

“We’ve got plenty of positives to take from Monday,” he said.

“Hopefully we can take that to Bradford and come away with three points.”

