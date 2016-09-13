Oldham stalemate had positives says McGinn, including boost for young keeper

Paul McGinn believes the clean sheet at Oldham on Saturday will do the world of good for Chesterfield keeper Ryan Fulton.

The Spireites right-back admitted the 0-0 stalemate at Boundary Park wasn’t one for the purists.

But the Scot was keen to take positives, as Chesterfield snapped their three-game losing streak.

He said: “It was a horrible game of football in many ways, but it was vitally important that we came away with a clean sheet.

“We’ll take that at the end of the day, and I think all the lads were relatively pleased with the performance overall.

“The results hadn’t been great and at least we managed to get something on the board, and that is important.

“We were desperate to end that little losing run, and we did that. We have to take all the positives we can from that.”

Having taken flak for conceding too many goals from set-pieces, McGinn and the rest of the defence will have been delighted to end the game with a clean sheet.

He said it will be a big boost for 20-year-old on-loan stopper Fulton.

“I was pleased for all the defence and particularly for Ryan (Fulton),” he said.

“He’s come here to a new club and sometimes it can be difficult to settle in, but he has done that and the clean sheet will really help him.”

Chesterfied have no midweek game for the second week running, allowing them to work hard on the training ground in preparation for the visit of Northampton Town on Saturday.

McGinn, signed in the summer from Scottish Premier League side Dundee, hopes Saturday’s draw will help provide a bit of momentum.

“To be honest overall it was probably our poorest performance of the season so far, but to have gone away with a crucial point is something we need to take into Saturday’s game,” said the 25-year-old defender.

“We’ll put the work in in midweek and go again on Saturday.”