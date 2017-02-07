Oldham defender Gerrard tips Chesterfield to go down

Oldham Athletic defender Anthony Gerrard believes Chesterfield are destined for League Two.

Gerrard was shown a second yellow after the half-time whistle in Saturday’s clash at the Proact Stadium with the scores goalless, before the Latics bagged an injury time winner.

Reports have suggested it was after Gerrard reacted angrily to a confrontation with Spireites stalwart Ian Evatt, as the players made their way to the changing rooms.

Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell said after the 1-0 defeat: “People should be more professional than they were. I don’t like to see the way they acted as individuals at half-time and full-time.”

Gerrard apologised over his own conduct.

“Maybe his own team could have done with not having that bit of professionalism and then, maybe they could have got the three points,” he told the Oldham Chronicle.

“It’s not always about being pretty and passing it around the back four when 1-0 down with four minutes to go.

“They haven’t got it and for me, personally, I think they will go down.

“When you don’t test a goalkeeper for 45 minutes of a side that is a man down, it tells you all you need to know about the pretty passing football.

“They were devoid of ideas. Maybe that is down to the coaching, who knows?

“On a lack of professionalism, maybe I did lose my head a little bit. Sometimes things happen on a football field that aren’t professional, like sticking your head on someone.

“If you are going to do that, please carry on. Because it means only one thing to me - I want to fight.”

And added: “Instead of running into your changing room and chucking bottles out of your changing room, if you are man enough to start sticking your head into people’s faces, be man enough to stand there toe to toe.”