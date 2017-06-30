O’Grady signing is a ‘big statement’ to rivals, says former Barnsley team-mate and fellow Spireite

Spireites defender Scott Wiseman says the signing of Chris O’Grady has sent a big statement to Chesterfield’s League Two rivals.

Wiseman played alongside the experienced striker at Barnsley and was one of those he sounded out about a move to the Proact.

Chris O'Grady has penned a two-year deal at the Proact

Now that it’s finally confirmed, Wiseman is delighted to link up with the former Sheffield Wednesday and Brighton man once again.

“As a player he’s going to give us a lot,” said Wiseman.

“He’ll give us a massive presence up top, he’s going to give us such a work-rate, an aerial threat.

“He’s got a lot of everything, all the attributes we would need for the coming season.”

Wiseman believes the capture of a striker who featured in the Championship last season will make other clubs sit up and notice Town’s ambition.

“I think it sent a big statement out to everybody in League Two and I’m sure there’s probably lot of League One clubs as well thinking hang on a minute what are they doing signing people like that in League Two.

“It’s fantastic for us, the lads, everyone is talking about it.

“I spoke to Chris last week about the situation, he was asking me about the club and the staff, management, players.

“He was really keen to hook up with us.”

It isn’t just O’Grady’s ability that makes him an ideal addition.

His composure is something that has previously impressed Wiseman.

“He’s a nice lad, quiet, keeps himself to himself but wants to be around the boys as well,” he said.

“Chris is very positive, calming, doesn’t get too stressed in any situation even if things are going wrong on or off the field.”

O’Grady signed a two-year deal with the Spireites yesterday morning, becoming the club’s record earner in the process.