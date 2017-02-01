Nottingham Forest owner confirms Gboly Ariyibi has joined from Chesterfield

Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi has confirmed that Gboly Ariyibi’s transfer from Chesterfield went through on the last day of the window.

Ariyibi was understood to have been in Nottingham yesterday finalising the details to secure a move from the Spireites to the Championship club.

Al Hasawi took to his Twitter account to outline his club’s work in the transfer market.

He posted: “Ross Mc Cormack,Joao Teixeira and Aaron Tshibola on loan deals until the end of the season... Zach Clough and Gboly Ariyibi on permanent deals.”

The 22-year-old winger leaves the Spireites having made 96 apearances during a two-and-a-half year stay in North Derbyshire.

Ariyibi joined Chesterfield in the summer of 2014 and was part of Paul Cook’s side which reached the League One play-offs.

He became a more consistent presence in the team the following season and attracted interest from the Championship last summer.

The Spireites pursuaded him to stay and he has played 36 times this season, scoring four goals, but was out of contract in the summer.