No shortage of leaders and athletes says Spireites new boy

Jak McCourt believes his new club possesses a balanced squad full of leaders and athletes.

The combative midfielder, signed from Northampton Town, made his first pre-season appearance for Chesterfield against Benfica B on Tuesday night.

He put in a number of challenges, saw plenty of the ball and gave his team-mates lots of verbal encouragement.

All things he includes in the traits he hopes to bring to the table for Town.

“I like to get on the ball and play and I think I’ve got that nasty side to me as well, which will help in the middle of the park,” he said.

“Firstly I do like to get on the ball and that’s the way the manager likes to play, that’s the way we will play.

“The main thing is that I’ll work hard, that’s drilled into us from day one with the manager he is.”

McCourt wore the captain’s armband at Complexo Desportivo, something that came as a surprise to the 22-year-old because in his opinion there is no shortage of men who can play a leading role in Gary Caldwell’s squad.

“I try and be a leader as much as I can, I think it helps,” he said.

“Most of the lads here are leaders.

“To be honest it’s the best group I’ve been in.

“There’s a great balance between the senior lads and the youngsters.

“And there’s a lot of athletes in the team, I think you need those in the group.”