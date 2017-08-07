No pressure on Spireites ahead of ‘brilliant’ Sheffield Wednesday cup clash

Have your say

Chesterfield travel to Hillsborough with no pressure on their shoulders tomorrow night, for a Carabao Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Two divisions separate the sides this season, but just 13 miles separate their stadiums.

It’s a local derby that the Championship club would be expected to win, and that takes the pressure off the Spireites according to keeper Joe Anyon.

The former Scunthorpe United stopper, who made his debut in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Grimsby Town, says it’s a great draw for Chesterfield.

“It’s a brilliant game,” he said.

“We can go there with no pressure on us and go and enjoy it.”

But the Spireites won’t just be there to make up numbers and enjoy the occasion.

“We need to get a few goals and keep a clean sheet,” he added.

“That’s how you build a foundation, on clean sheets.

“That’s what we need to start doing here, clean sheets, winning games and seeing teams off.”

The 30-year-old, who will be vying with Tommy Lee for a start between the posts at Hillsborough, has never featured against Wednesday in his career.

He wasn’t included in the matchday squad in 2009 when Port Vale faced the Owls in this competition.

Anyon has played in four first round League Cup ties and been on the losing side each time, twice of those via penalties.

Barnsley, Leeds, Sheffield United and Wrexham have been the victors in his League Cup appearances, which came for Port Vale, Lincoln City and Scunthorpe United.