No new deal for Rai Simons according to club director

Striker Rai Simons and Chesterfield will not be putting pen to paper on a new deal.

The Bermudian internatonal returned to the Proact last month, having spent the summer at home recovering from surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Back in July club director Ashley Carson told the Derbyshire Times that Simons was no longer a registered Spireite, having failed to sign a new deal.

At a question and answer session in August, boss Gary Caldwell insisted the 21-year-old had agreed a deal to return.

Simons has been training at the Proact but Carson says no contract will be forthcoming: “We had a duty of care to look after him and that’s what we’ve done but he’s definitely not signing.”

“He originally turned down the new deal and that’s that as far as I’m concerned.”

The forward made 46 appearances for Town after signing from non-league Ilkeston, scoring five goals in the process.