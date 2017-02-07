No firm bids for Chesterfield FC and players could be sold - Carson

Chesterfield has received no firm bids for the sale of the club, company secretary Ashley Carson has confirmed.

The Spireites were put up for sale last November when owner Dave Allen stepped down as chairman and slapped a £15m price tag on the club.

Carson, speaking after the club’s AGM when debts of £1.3m were revealed for the current financial year, said there had been interest but no proof of funding from any potential buyers.

He said: “We’ve not had proof of funding, which is disappointing. I know there’s an official figure out there of £15m that Dave Allen has said he’d accept for the sale of the football club.

“I’m sure there’s a deal to be done there. What I need is someone to come forward who is really serious about it and let’s see how far we can get with it.”

And added: “The debt is growing. The debt is slightly skewed by the fact it doesn’t take into account any player sales. It doesn’t take in to account for example the sale of Gboly Ariyibi in January.

“It’s still not a pleasing figure. But also if you look at the figures this time last year it’s similar.

“It’s only at the end of a season when you sell a player that it actually puts everything back right.

“In the summer, any player we can sell that will realise money we’ll have to consider selling and that’s the nature of the beast unfortunately.

“We look at where we are at the moment in terms of cash forecast and we know what sort of figures we’ve got to realise in the summer from the sale of a player to keep things going into another year.”