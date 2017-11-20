New coach and catering staff played their part says boss after Exeter win

Less than a week after taking a job at the Proact, goalkeeping coach Simon Tracey has played a part in getting Town a victory.

At previous club Carlisle Tracey was responsible for set-pieces and during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Exeter he was seen giving instructions to players before corners were taken.

Kristian Dennis’ winner came from a corner routine and boss Jack Lester lauded Tracey’s impact.

“We had a meeting on Thursday and asked could we be better from set-pieces,” he said.

“Simon has come in with some good ideas, the set-piece we were looking to free Denno up at the back and he happened to get the winner.

“Trace has been in this week, he’s been fantastic, a great addition to us.”

Lester wants everyone employed by Chesterfield Football Club to get behind the effort to move things in the right direction, not just those working in the ‘football’ side of the business.

Like new boy Tracey, the staff who prepare the players’ food have come in for praise for their contribution in the run up to the Exeter win.

“We’ve all got to get the best out of everybody, everyone plays their part right from the coaching staff to the catering staff, who have been fantastic this week in what they’ve delivered for us,” he said.

“We’re all part of it and want to be part of it.”